Should you invest in Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific Reits FoF?

He, however, believes that a key drawback is that these funds can be volatile. “Rental yields are also going to fluctuate depending on the demand in a particular country. Moreover, these funds can see a big fall in pockets. This fund was incepted in 2018, so it has a limited track record and is a very high-risk theme / sector specific scheme, so I would not suggest this for a typical retail investor. Moreover, Reits form a new segment in India, so the retail segment won’t be able to understand this asset class much better, particularly when to enter and exit," he said.

