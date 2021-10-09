Should you invest in MNC Funds?

Let’s start with defining multinational companies or MNCs as they popularly called. Multinational companies are companies that conduct business in their domestic market as well as in international markets. Since they operate in international markets, many MNCs are also listed on the stock exchanges of countries in which they conduct major operations. And this is how you can invest in MNC, i.e., by buying their stocks listed on your local stock exchange. However, it is well known that direct investing in stock markets can be a challenging task. As an individual investor, you need to do a great deal of research, regularly track your investments, and rein in your behavioural biases while making investment decisions. These challenges get amplified when it comes to investing in MNC stocks since the level of research required is even higher considering their global operations. An ideal alternative is to invest in MNC funds, i.e., mutual funds that invest in MNC stocks. MNC funds fall under the category of thematic funds and invest at least 80% of the corpus in MNC stocks.

