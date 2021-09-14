Should you invest in passive global mutual funds?

Passive mutual funds have been around since 2011. However, they have focused on a single country and tilt toward a particular sector like technology. A global passive FoF eliminates such biases and allows your money to be spread across countries and sectors. So, if for instance, there’s a change in the world’s economic balance toward fast growing economies in East Asia, you will not lose out. Secondly, global indices tend to have low correlations with India. Hence, Indian investors suffer less volatility in their portfolio. Third, you benefit from the low expenses that passive funds have, compared to active funds.