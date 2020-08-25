Should you invest in US technology funds?

If you are particular about taking part in the technology story for the next decade, it is better to go with pure technology funds. Remember that these funds have done extremely well in the last decade and could do well going forward as well. However, these funds are akin to sectoral or thematic funds and hence carry higher risk than an index fund. If you are not too particular with focused technology funds, then you may consider investing in tech heavy index funds such as NASDAQ-100. If you still want to reduce your technology exposure, you may consider investing in a diversified index fund like S&P 500.