Silver ETFs getting investors' traction; asset bases reach ₹1,800 crore3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:42 PM IST
According Amfi data, the industry has seven silver ETFs with an asset under management of ₹1,792 crore as of March 2023. All these funds were launched in 2022
Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming popular among investors as the newly-created investment class has attained an asset base of nearly ₹1,800 crore till March 2023 within one and half years of the introduction of the product by markets regulator Sebi.
