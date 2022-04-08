Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of ₹28,463 crore in March, making it the 13th consecutive monthly net inflow, amid a volatile stock market environment and continued FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) selling.

In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of ₹19,705 crore in February, ₹14,888 crore in January and ₹25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

In the equity segment, multi-cap funds saw an inflow of ₹9,694 crore in March as against a meagre inflow of ₹585 crore in February.

Similarly, large-cap funds have witnessed an increased inflow of ₹3,052 crore, while mid-cap funds saw ₹2,193 crore inflow.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) collections stood at an all-time high of ₹12,328 crore as against an inflow of over ₹11,000 crore in February.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021, highlighting the positive sentiment among investors. Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing ₹46,791 crore.

However, the debt segment saw a net outflow of ₹1.15 lakh crore last month, after witnessing a net inflow of ₹8,274 crore in February.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of ₹69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of ₹31,533 crore in the preceding month.

The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from ₹38.56 lakh crore at February-end.

