SIP in debt mutual funds cushions fall when equities are negative

SIP is one of the best investment technique over a long period of time to benefit from the power of compounding. Power of compounding does not only work for equity, it also works for fixed income or debt mutual funds over long investment tenures. By investing a fixed amount at regular intervals , you will be investing at various price points and average out your purchase cost. Since fixed income funds are market linked schemes their prices are also subject to volatility, though lesser than equity funds.

Here are the key benefits of SIP in debt mutual funds:

Do not look at SIP in debt mutual funds in isolation. SIP in debt funds allows you to maintain your desired portfolio allocation at all times. Most times, investors invest in equity funds in a disciplined manner but they keep debt investment to be done later on a periodic basis as lumpsum. This can change asset allocation of an investor. But if the investor divides her SIP in equity and debt as per her asset allocation, it will help her to stick to her portfolio mix.

SIP in fixed income cushions the fall. SIP in debt mutual funds provides downside protection during the volatile market. Look at the graph below. The graph shows how adding SIP in debt protects the fall when equities are falling.

View Full Image Assumed portfolio allocation is 6% in equity, 40% in debt. Source: IDFC Mutual Fund

Downside protection will keep an investor calm during the times of volatility to continue with his investments, without any pause and reach her goals timely.

Why is downside protection important?Data shows if you invest in a mutual fund scheme or a portfolio which is steady in its performance, over the longer term you will earn better returns than a scheme of a portfolio which took higher risk and went through a roller coaster type returns during the period.

