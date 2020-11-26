SIP in debt mutual funds cushions fall when equities are negative

Do not look at SIP in debt mutual funds in isolation. SIP in debt funds allows you to maintain your desired portfolio allocation at all times. Most times, investors invest in equity funds in a disciplined manner but they keep debt investment to be done later on a periodic basis as lumpsum. This can change asset allocation of an investor. But if the investor divides her SIP in equity and debt as per her asset allocation, it will help her to stick to her portfolio mix.