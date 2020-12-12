SIP in these 15 equity mutual funds gave over 20% annualised return in 3 years

As the stock market reaches its all time new highs, mutual funds start to shine again. Analysts see the stock market rally getting broader for the first time since financial year 2017. Mid and small caps have started to perform after a long pause. The gains in the stock market are making mutual fund investors, who showed patience, happy as well. Top performing equity mutual fund categories except sectors are- Mid cap mutual funds which on an average have given 24% returns in the last one year and small cap mutual funds have given 30% returns in the same time period.

Mid and small cap indices are among the top performers in the stock market after IT and pharma sectors. BSE Small Cap Index has risen by 34% in the last on year and BSE Mid Cap Index has gone up by 21% in the same time period.

Investors who continued to invest in good mutual fund schemes via SIP have been rewarded handsomely. Annualised SIP returns in the last three years of good equity schemes are amusing. Here are the mutual fund schemes which have given over 20% annualised returns for 3-year SIP:

Scheme name, 3-Yr SIP Return*, 5-Yr SIP Return*

Quant Small Cap, 29%, 16%

Quant Tax, 25%, 18%

Quant Active, 24%, 18%

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities, 24%,15%

IIFL Focused Equity, 22%, 17%

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity, 22%, 18%

PGIM India Diversified Equity, 22%, 16%

UTI Equity, 21%,16%

Quant Midcap, 21%, 15%

Kotak Small Cap, 20%, 14%

SBI Small Cap, 20%, 17%

Nippon India ETF Shariah BeES, 20%, 15%

Axis Small Cap, 20%, 16%

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, 20%, 17%

BOI AXA Tax Advantage, 20%, 16%

*Annualised returns

Out of these schemes, two schemes-- SBI Small Cap Fund and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip have given over 20% annualised returns for 10 year SIP.









