SIP inflows extend all-time highs for 3rd month in row, but there's a catch

The appetite for mutual funds via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has continued to gain traction so far in FY23. The inflows in SIPs extended their all-time high levels for the third month in a row in December. This would be the 16th month that SIPs inflow is above ₹10,000 crore. The year 2022 has now recorded an inflow of ₹1,49,437 crore in SIPs. This shows that investors are becoming aware of the benefits SIP can bring to their investments ahead. However, the data also suggests that cancellations of SIPs have also reached to 25-month high which is concerning.

