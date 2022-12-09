SIP inflows into mutual funds rise to record high but...

Investors' appetite continue to grow stronger for Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) and November month was yet another success story for this investment plan. In November, the contributions in SIPs extended their record-high performance to ₹13,307 crore. With that, the contributions in mutual fund SIPs show that this investment mechanism is the most successful mode of investment for retail investors. Also, this indicates a growing maturity in domestic investors for equities forms of investment. Experts guide investors to not pull back from their SIPs even when the stock market is correcting.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, India being the best performing large market year to date in dollar terms, FIIs have been booking profits but Domestic Flows through SIPs are at lifetime highs which reflects the growing maturity and confidence of the Domestic Investors for more than a year now.
Also, Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "The healthiest trend in the Indian equity market now is the steady increase in SIPs which have touched a new record of ₹13307 crores in November. It is a proven fact that SIPs are the most successful mode of investment for retail investors."
However, Vijayakumar also pointed out that even though the total Demat accounts crossing 10 crores is a desirable development many newbie investors are losing money indulging in day trading and derivatives trading. He said, "This is undesirable."
In contrast to this reckless trading culture, Vijaykumar said, "increasing SIPs shows that Indian equity investors are maturing." He suggested that it is important that SIP investors should not discontinue their investment when markets correct sharply.
