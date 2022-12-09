SIP inflows into mutual funds rise to record high but...

Investors' appetite continue to grow stronger for Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) and November month was yet another success story for this investment plan. In November, the contributions in SIPs extended their record-high performance to ₹13,307 crore. With that, the contributions in mutual fund SIPs show that this investment mechanism is the most successful mode of investment for retail investors. Also, this indicates a growing maturity in domestic investors for equities forms of investment. Experts guide investors to not pull back from their SIPs even when the stock market is correcting.

