Mutual Funds
An SIP investing lesson from a Bruce Springsteen concert
Vivek Kaul 9 min read 11 Aug 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Summary
- India’s systematic investment plan (SIP) investors are in the middle of a ‘fallacy of composition’ situation, much like the thousands of fans who attended a recent Bruce Springsteen concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Confused? Read more.
Mumbai: On 25 July, me and my younger sister were at Wembley Stadium in London watching Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform. I had wanted to be as close to the stage as possible given that watching the ‘Boss’—as the fans lovingly call Springsteen—was possibly going to be a once in a lifetime event. But buying tickets closest to the stage would have meant watching the concert standing.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less