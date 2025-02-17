Mutual Funds
Mutual fund industry unfazed as rattled investors rush to pause investments
Summary
- Some market experts say the recent spike in SIP stoppages has not significantly impacted overall contributions, even arguing that there is no structural issue yet.
- What could be concerning, though, is that a rise in SIP closures could lead to a sharp slowdown in new SIP registrations.
Mumbai: Hordes of mutual funds investors rushed to stop their payments under systematic investment plans, or SIPs, in January, but market experts argue there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.
