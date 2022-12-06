SIP-top up facility: Investing via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is considered to be one of the best ways to amass wealth keeping in view long-term horizon. Many retail investors utilise SIPs to achieve long-term financial objectives such as home ownership, children's education, marriage, or retirement. You can start investing in mutual funds through an SIP with an amount as low as ₹500, and can increase it gradually through SIP top-up.

