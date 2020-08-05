Six  Franklin  schemes may get 3,529  crore  more by October

Franklin Templeton India expects its six shuttered debt schemes to receive ₹3,529 crore in bond repayments by the end of October, besides the ₹3,829 crore it has already received, court filings by the asset manager showed.

The update on regular bond repayments comes as a relief for investors in these schemes, even though the fund is unable to repay them immediately due to litigation.

This means that out of the ₹25,000 crore that Franklin Templeton owes 300,000 investors, it would have received a total of ₹7,358 crore by the end of October.

The trustees of Franklin Templeton on 23 April decided to close down the six credit-oriented debt schemes citing illiquidity in the underlying bonds and severe redemption pressure. Due to the Gujarat high court’s stay on the winding-up process ordered on 3 and 8 June, the schemes have not started refunding investors.

The Karnataka high court will hear Templeton’s appeal against the stay on 7 August. It will also hear some unit-holders who claim Templeton cannot legally wind down the schemes without taking the consent of investors, and that the asset manager violated regulations in some of its investments.

“Since winding up and until 27.07.2020 the schemes have received ₹3,829 crore from scheduled maturities, coupon payments and prepayments. It is to be kept in mind that this amount has been realized so far even without the ability to actively monetize portfolio securities," said Franklin Templeton in court filings before the Karnataka high court. Mint has seen a copy of the filings.

“The schemes expect to receive the following scheduled payments from issuers in the months of August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020. This would amount to an additional ₹3,529 crore in aggregate for the six schemes," it added.

These payments are expected from credit issuers across the spectrum, including reputed corporates as well as little-known entities, including PNB Housing Finance Ltd, DLF Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd, Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services Ltd and Rivaaz Trade Ventures.

One accusation against Franklin Templeton is that it was the sole bond buyer of 26 out of the 88 entities that it lent to. The fund manager said out of these 26 entities, 23 have been regular in their scheduled payments.

“Twenty-three out of these 26 issuers that are cited in the report are regular on their payment obligations and there has been no payment default with respect to these investments," said Franklin in court documents.

The three defaulters are Reliance Big, Reliance Infrastructure Consulting and Engineers and Essel Infraprojects.

Franklin said it is taking active steps to enforce the security and recover funds in the best interests of the unit-holders.

Franklin Templeton, which had earlier blamed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cap on investing in unlisted bonds as one of the factors for winding-down its schemes, said since the rule took effect in October 2019, it had been able to generate ₹6,211 crore by selling these unlisted bonds.

“Such exposure consequently reduced from ₹14,215 crore in October 2019 to ₹8,004 crore in April 2020. In other words, ₹6,211 crore of cash was raised from unlisted securities between October 2019 and April 2020, and these funds were utilized to meet redemption requests," said Franklin Templeton.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated