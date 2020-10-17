Small cap mutual funds gave up to 57% returns in one year. Should you invest?

"Small caps have done well in recent past, one has to remember that this category has gone through tough times before this period. So, from the bottom, small caps and mid caps have done well. Overall markets move in cycles, and we see exaggerated cycles in small mid caps as they move exuberance (expectations of very high earnings growth and high P/E) to fear (profits decline, concern on survival and liquidity challenges). We believe stock selection is more critical and the key to wealth creation across large, mid and small companies," says Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer-Equities, PGIM India Mutual Fund.