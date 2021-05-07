Smallcaps  surge in 2021 as investors shrug  off virus  risk

Ample liquidity and market optimism that the impact of the second covid wave will not be as harsh as the outbreak in March last year are fuelling the rise, analysts said. “Nifty and Sensex have been in consolidation since mid-January because of which liquidity found its way into midcap and smallcap segments. Also, with most largecaps fairly valued, value investors started moving down the market cap pyramid," said Siddhartha Bhamre, an analyst at Incred Research Services Pvt. Ltd.