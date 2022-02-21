Sundaram Alternates launches diversified multi-sector category III AIF

“The market in its inherent volatile nature provides two pockets for wealth. Firstly, markets are generally focused on near term growth and therefore tend to overlook the intrinsic value of long-term structural growth opportunities. It also tends to misprice ideas that are attractively positioned from a risk -reward perspective and are at the cusp of a business turnaround. Focusing on such opportunistic equity ideas along with a mix of structural stories is the key to deliver sustained alpha to our investors over a long term", says Madanagopal Ramu, Head – Equity, Sundaram Alternates. Sundaram Alternates has a 10-year successful PMS track record and shall leverage their ability to play across market cycles with Atlas.

