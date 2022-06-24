Sundaram Alternates launches Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund

“ECCO I, will through its focus on climate and environment-related resilience be a key step in our Sundaram Alternates journey towards promoting sustainability as a key cog in our investment philosophy. India’s corporate sector has gone through a prolonged phase of balance sheet deleveraging and is now ready to lead the next leg of capex cycle. Buoyancy in business growth especially in the mid-and small-sized companies naturally results in a higher demand for private credit. Providing this in an adequate and timely manner with speed and flexibility will allow us to command a premium," Vijayendiran R, chief executive officer, Sundaram Alternates said.