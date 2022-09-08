NEW DELHI: Asset management Company Sundaram Mutual has announced the allotment of ₹1679 crore in its Flexi Cap NFO to 71,720 investors.

The fund opened for subscription on 16 August and closed on 30 August , and is the second largest new fund offer (NFO) for the asset management company (AMC). It will reopen for subscription on 12 September.

Sundaram Flexi Cap is an open-ended equity scheme with the ability to invest across sectors in large, mid and small cap stocks.

Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual, said, “The fund will aim to live up to its tagline of Optimizing Opportunities by seeking to manage the Risk-Reward trade-off in the investors’ favour and deliver appropriate wealth creation over the medium term."

The Sundaram Mutual website received a record 1.5 million visitors over the course of the NFO, with roughly half of the collections digital.

The fund will be managed by Sudhir Kedia, fund Manager, equity, and Ravi Gopalakrishnan, CIO - Equity. The benchmark chosen is the Nifty 500 TRI Index.