Sundaram MF’s Flexi Cap Fund NFO collects ₹1679 crore1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Sundaram Flexi Cap is an open-ended equity scheme with the ability to invest across sectors in large, mid and small cap stocks.
NEW DELHI: Asset management Company Sundaram Mutual has announced the allotment of ₹1679 crore in its Flexi Cap NFO to 71,720 investors.