Home >Mutual Funds >News >Sundaram Mutual launches 'Any Day SIP' in schemes
Sundaram Mutual launches 'Any Day SIP' in schemes

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

Investors can also choose to modify their existing SIP date in their mutual fund schemes

Sundaram Mutual has introduced 'Any Day SIP' feature in all open-ended schemes of the fund house, except in liquid schemes. This is effective July 29. As the name suggests, the feature allows an investor to schedule their SIPs on any day of the month. Similarly, quarterly SIPs can be scheduled for any day of the quarter beginning January, April, July, and October.

“SIP investments, were hitherto restricted to certain specific dates in a month. We are now enhancing the flexibility and convenience available to investors as they can now choose SIP dates that suit their individual needs. This is one more step in our endeavor to strengthen and grow our core retail franchise," says Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual.

The Any Day SIP facility is available for transactions made through the Sundaram Mutual website. Investors can also choose to modify their existing SIP date in their mutual funds on the same platform.

Sundaram Asset Management Company manages assets worth 36,640 crore as on July 27. It has over 1.1 million active retail investors.

Sundaram AMC has a bouquet of sixteen equity funds and eleven fixed-income funds catering to diverse investor preferences.

