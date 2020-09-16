Sundaram Mutual launches large cap equity fund

“Bluechips are quality companies that are usually large and exhibit the stability and agility to perform across market cycles. They are usually well-known, established industry leaders with strong processes and clear competitive advantages. The challenging economic circumstances caused by the Covid pandemic has heightened the importance of reducing the volatility in an equity investor’s portfolio without giving up the prospect of inflation beating returns. A Bluechip Large Cap offering is ideally suited to meet this requirement. Long term growth prospects for India look quite positive in the context of our Demographic Dividend and the business opportunities from an ageing China. Foreign Institutional Investors are expected to continue investing in our markets thus imparting stability to the Large Cap space," says Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual.