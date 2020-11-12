Sundaram Mutual launches SIP in Money Fund

“Savings and current accounts are often used to park surplus funds for unplanned expenses, but liquid funds score over them as they can give you potentially higher returns due to ‘disintermediation’ and ‘friendlier capital gains taxation’. Sundaram Money Fund, already equipped with 24*7, 365 days instant redemption, is now a power-packed tool that allows you to set up SIPs for your surplus, ensuring that your hard-earned money is put to better use regularly. The need to manually transfer funds for your short-term goals, emergencies, etc. has now been eliminated as you can automate periodic additions to your investments and stay on track to building your corpus. This is one more step in Sundaram Mutual’s endeavour to add value to its core retail franchise," Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual.