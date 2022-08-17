Sundaram Mutual launches Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:07 PM IST
The new fund offer invests across sectors, in large, mid and small cap stocks, without any restrictions on allocation across cap curves
The new fund offer invests across sectors, in large, mid and small cap stocks, without any restrictions on allocation across cap curves
Listen to this article
Sundaram Mutual announces the launch of its new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) invests across sectors, in large, mid and small cap stocks, without any restrictions on allocation across cap curves. It opened for subscription on 16 August and closes on 30 August.