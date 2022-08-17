Sundaram Mutual announces the launch of its new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) invests across sectors, in large, mid and small cap stocks, without any restrictions on allocation across cap curves. It opened for subscription on 16 August and closes on 30 August.

“Flexi Cap funds have the potential to outperform over market cycles. They allow investors to stay invested in the best cap curves, sectors and stocks across all market scenarios. Investors tend to chase the markets and may or may not make the right call for their portfolio. By investing in a Flexi Cap, they leave the decision to the experts, allow for greater diversification and can relax while the fund manager Optimizes Opportunities for them," said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director, Sundaram Mutual.

The company is rolling out a multi-channel marketing and advertising campaign across print, outdoor and digital to build awareness among investors and distributors. For this campaign, the fund house has drawn inspiration from the Laughing Buddha - a symbol of happiness, relaxation, contentment, and well-being. The message conveys that investors can relax and rely on the experts to navigate through market volatility, while taking advantage of India’s growth.

“We will invest in a judicious mix of 55-70 large, mid and small cap stocks, with a top-down approach to sector selection, and bottom-up to stock picking. Large caps will be biased towards compounding stories and mid and small caps towards companies that will provide alpha generation," said Ravi Gopalakrishnan, chief investment officer – Equity.

The fund will be managed by Sudhir Kedia, fund manager – equity, and Ravi Gopalakrishnan, CIO - equity. The benchmark chosen is the Nifty 500 TRI Index.