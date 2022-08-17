Sundaram Mutual launches Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund

“Flexi Cap funds have the potential to outperform over market cycles. They allow investors to stay invested in the best cap curves, sectors and stocks across all market scenarios. Investors tend to chase the markets and may or may not make the right call for their portfolio. By investing in a Flexi Cap, they leave the decision to the experts, allow for greater diversification and can relax while the fund manager Optimizes Opportunities for them," said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director, Sundaram Mutual.