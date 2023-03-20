Tata AIA Life Insurance debuts 2 unit linked NFOs, offerings to close in March4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Sustainable Equity Fund & Dynamic Advantage Fund are 2 NFOs that have been launched by Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA).
Sustainable Equity Fund & Dynamic Advantage Fund are 2 NFOs that have been launched by Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA). Both the Sustainable Equity Fund and the Dynamic Advantage Fund provide special and distinctive investment advantages in addition to the security of life insurance protection. The Unit Linked Products window for both funds is available from March 18 through March 31, 2023, with a NAV of Rs. 10 per unit.
