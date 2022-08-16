Tata Housing Opportunities NFO opens today. Key details here

“The NIFTY Housing Index (TRI) - is broader, in the sense that it has a wider industry classification. In our view, some of these businesses are indirect beneficiaries of the real estate sector. A large part of our portfolio is expected to be a direct beneficiary of a housing up-cycle and as such, our portfolio will have a reasonable divergence from the benchmark. We will thus focus on more bottom-up stock selection based on our research framework. The overall portfolio will be guided by our house philosophy of Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price (GARP)," fund manager Tejas Gutka said.