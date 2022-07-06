Tata MF, CAMSPay launch UPI AutoPay facility for SIPs

“This is one more endeavour from Tata Mutual Fund to offer ease of transactions to investors. They can now set up an SIP mandate in their UPI applications. The instruction to debit the investor’s bank account will be sent on the SIP date for immediate realization of funds in the scheme account. This ensures that the investor gets the appropriate NAV ensuring operational efficiency," said Kashmira Kalwachwala, Head - Investor Services, Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.