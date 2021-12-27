Tata MF files for Target Maturity Index Fund with SEBI

Of the two components of the index, in case of SDLs, issuers of top 6 states/UTs selected based on their outstanding amount maturing during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2027 are selected. For every selected state/UT, SDL with the longest maturity maturing during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2027 is selected to be part of the index. Each state/UT that is part of the SDL component is given equal weight as on the base date of the index.