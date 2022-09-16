Tata MF, Union Mutual Fund announce change in scheme Risk-o-meters

The Risk-o-metre, a risk gauge introduced by Sebi, gives investors an overall idea of the risk associated with a scheme. Mutual fund AMCs have been displaying a pictorial risk-o-meter for all their schemes in monthly factsheets since January 2021. The Risk-o-metre comes with six levels of risk – low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, high and very high. It is an indicator of risk associated with the portfolio of a mutual fund scheme and not the category to which the scheme belongs.