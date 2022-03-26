Tata Mutual Fund introduces Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 60:40 Index Fund

As per the SID (scheme information document) filed with SEBI, out of the two components of the index, in the case of SDLs, issuers of top 6 states/UTs selected based on their outstanding amount maturing during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2027 are selected. For the PSU Bond component, the top 4 AAA-rated government-owned entities are selected based on their outstanding amount maturing during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2027.

