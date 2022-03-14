Tata Mutual Fund launches Nifty India Digital ETF

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Nifty India Digital Index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services companies
NEW DELHI: Tata Mutual Fund has launched Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund, an open-ended exchange-traded fund (ETF) replicating/tracking Nifty India Digital Index.
The NFO opened for subscription today and will close on 25 March. The scheme has no entry or exit load. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereof.
The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty India Digital Index and the fund will be managed by Meeta Shetty. On allotment, value of each unit will be approximately 1/100th of underlying index, as per the fund house.
The Nifty India Digital Index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services companies. As per NSE Indices, the largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization as on the cutoff dates at the end of January and July. The weight of the stocks in the index is based on their free-float market capitalization. Sector weights are capped at 50% each, and stock weights at 7.50% each.
The top constituents by weightage in the index now are Bharti Airtel, TCS, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Communications, Info Edge, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Honeywell Automation India as on 28 February 2022.
This ETF from the Tata Mutual Fund is different from Tata Digital India Fund, an open ended scheme investing in information technology sector. The core portfolio of the latter fund has large and mega IT services companies and the satellite portfolio comprises of emerging technologies and services companies.
