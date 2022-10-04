Tata Mutual Fund launches Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index scheme

Anand Vardarajan, business head-banking, alternate products and product strategy added, “Over the past 5 and 10 years, many mid-cap stocks have turned into multi-baggers. However, the midcap segment exhibits a large dispersion of returns, creating the need for a filter to select potential outperformers. This is where Momentum Investing comes in. The simple physics definition of Momentum: Momentum = Mass * Velocity. In fund parlance it will be Stock weights * Price performance adjusted for volatility. Midcap coupled with momentum as a filter has shown remarkable results and that is what we wish to replicate here. This can be a great addition to benefit from the opportunity in Midcap space in a differentiated approach of looking at Momentum as a factor for selection. We look at the last 6 and 12-month price performance adjusted for volatility and free float (liquidity) to arrive at Momentum."