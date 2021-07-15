Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Business Cycle Fund

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Singh said, "The focus has shifted to business cycles investing because of two reasons. Business cycles have become shorter. Cycles which earlier lasted 4-5 years have now shortened to 1-2 years. Over the last few years, the impact of top-down sector allocations has been on alpha generation which has been very high. This fund would invest in businesses on a macro basis, with at least 80% of the portfolio invested as per business cycles theme. We believe cycles have become shorter and a portfolio needs to adapt quickly to the changing environment. Hence, the need to have Tata Business Cycle Fund in your portfolio."