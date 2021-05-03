Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Dividend Yield Fund. Details here

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Singh, CIO-equities, Tata Asset Management said that "Nifty FY22 PER at ~20x is in the fair value range after factoring in the robust earnings recovery in the medium term coupled with low interest rates. However, given the evolving macro risks to earnings at the current valuation, volatility is here to stay in the short term. With such a backdrop of earnings, low interest rates and better prospects for the domestic cyclicals, we are introducing a fund which would give an opportunity to earn regular dividend with capital appreciation.''