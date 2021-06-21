Tata Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Tata Floating Rate Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) for the scheme will run from 21 June to 5 July. Being an open-ended scheme, one can also invest in it thereafter.

The fund will endeavour to generate relatively stable returns through a portfolio comprising substantially of floating rate debt, fixed-rate debt instruments swapped for floating rate returns and money market instruments. The fund aims to invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in floating rate securities issued by corporates or the government or convert fixed interest securities to floating via derivatives. Floating rate funds are relatively less affected by rising interest rates and can gain from rising interest rates as well.

Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management said, “If we look at overall interest rate cycle, with inflation remaining high, we believe easing cycle is behind us and what follows is normalization of policy. RBI will most likely reduce the excess accommodation and would address liquidity and rate corridor (difference in reverse repo and repo) first and follow up with rate movement as and when required. RBI will stay put on current accommodation for this FY, and any sort of normalization will start only after 6-9 months. In line with this view, we expect reverse repo to remain the operating rate (liquidity to remain systemically surplus) and reverse repo to gradually rise and come back to normal band of 25bps below repo rate from current 65 bps below repo rate."

Given the view on interest rates, this fund provides flexibility and self-adjusting to changing rate environment, a release issued by Tata Mutual Fund said. "Floating rate fund also gives us flexibility to not only manage interest rate risk through changing allocation to debt instruments (buying different tenure or duration papers), it also provides us another tool in form of swaps to manage duration and at same time choose the optimal mix. We can change the duration and allocation to swaps, for instance, we can choose different tenure of swaps 1year, 2 year 3 year etc and change the outlay to swaps 50% 60% 70%," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.