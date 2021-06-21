The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on June 21, 2021 and will close on July 5, 2021. The Fund will endeavour to generate relatively stable returns through a portfolio comprising substantially of floating rate debt, fixed rate debt instruments swapped for floating rate returns and money market instruments. The fund aims to invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in floating rate securities issued by corporates or the government or convert fixed interest securities to floating via derivatives, it said in a statement.

