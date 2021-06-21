Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Floating Rate Fund

Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management said, “If we look at overall interest rate cycle, with inflation remaining high, we believe easing cycle is behind us and what follows is normalization of policy. RBI will most likely reduce the excess accommodation and would address liquidity and rate corridor (difference in reverse repo and repo) first and follow up with rate movement as and when required. RBI will stay put on current accommodation for this FY, and any sort of normalization will start only after 6-9 months. In line with this view, we expect reverse repo to remain the operating rate (liquidity to remain systemically surplus) and reverse repo to gradually rise and come back to normal band of 25bps below repo rate from current 65 bps below repo rate."