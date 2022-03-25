OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Nifty India Digital ETF FoF. Details inside

Tata Mutual Fund (MF) has launched Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund. Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund is a wrapper on the Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund.

It is a passive portfolio based on Nifty India Digital Index vide a pre-defined methodology that helps in capturing more sub segments under IT & Digital as compared to IT index.

The investment objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund. Meeta Shetty will be the Fund Manager. The minimum investment account is 5,000/- and in multiple of Re 1/- thereafter.

“Tata Nifty India Digital ETF would relatively have a higher exposure towards new age digital companies now and over a period, with more equity market company listings. This would thus increase the pie of alpha generators vis-à-vis steady compounders in the Nifty India Digital Index and thus the ETF Fund of Fund as it is tracking be the same index," the fund house said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout