Tata Mutual Fund (MF) has launched Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund. Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund is a wrapper on the Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund.

It is a passive portfolio based on Nifty India Digital Index vide a pre-defined methodology that helps in capturing more sub segments under IT & Digital as compared to IT index.

The investment objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund. Meeta Shetty will be the Fund Manager. The minimum investment account is ₹5,000/- and in multiple of Re 1/- thereafter.

“Tata Nifty India Digital ETF would relatively have a higher exposure towards new age digital companies now and over a period, with more equity market company listings. This would thus increase the pie of alpha generators vis-à-vis steady compounders in the Nifty India Digital Index and thus the ETF Fund of Fund as it is tracking be the same index," the fund house said.

