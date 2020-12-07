Taxation can affect returns of global funds

If you are investing or planning to invest in these funds, it is important to understand how these funds are taxed so that you can calculate the potential post-tax returns. These funds are treated like debt funds as far as taxation is concerned. The gains for a holding period of less than three years are treated as short-term capital gains. They are added to the income of the investors and are taxed at the slab rate. The gains over a holding period of more than three years are treated as long-term gains and are taxed at the rate of 20% post indexation.