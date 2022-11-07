The best places to get income in the bond market now

Intermediate funds usually hold maturities of around four to 10 years, so a less-risky way to approach such strategies is to plan on owning them for at least several years, experts say. A rule of thumb for choosing a bond fund is that investors should roughly match a fund’s rate sensitivity, or duration, as shown on its fact sheet, with their own investment time horizon. Rick Lear, a portfolio manager in Dallas, suggests looking at funds from a total-return perspective—the possible principal loss or gain in addition to yield—and considering the potential impact on performance.