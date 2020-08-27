The era of star fund managers is over, Franklin Templeton says

And it’s not just at Franklin, which was founded by Johnson’s grandfather in New York in 1947. The difficulty of outperforming the market consistently over a long period of time, compounded by the rise of low-cost index funds, has left few managers in today’s mutual fund industry whose status ranks with one-time giants such as Peter Lynch at Fidelity Investments, Bill Gross at Pimco, or Bill Miller at Legg Mason Inc. In a sign of the times, Miller left Legg in 2016 to start a hedge fund and his former firm was bought by Franklin earlier this year.