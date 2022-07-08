The few mutual-fund managers who avoided the debacle

In the quarterly Winners’ Circle survey, the Journal identifies those managers who oversee actively managed U.S.-stock funds with more than $50 million in assets and a record of at least three years. Not included are sector funds, leveraged funds or most quantitative funds. The list of those who have outperformed on a rolling 12-month basis isn’t intended to represent a “buy list" for readers: Some funds may be closed, restricted to institutional investors, have high volatility, levy high fees, have limited liquidity or for other reasons be unsuitable for specific portfolios. The list of outperforming funds is designed to give readers an insight into the investment approaches that are having success within a specific time frame.