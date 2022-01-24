The importance of tax fairness for MF investors

There are certain other aspects of tax anomaly that may be considered in the forthcoming union budget. There are options or plans within the same fund, e.g. dividend option / growth option, regular plan / direct plan. The MF scheme is the same, and the portfolio is same, for these options. However, when the investor switches from one to the other, it is considered as a redemption (sale) and purchase, with consequent tax implications. Investors should be spared the tax incidence while switching within the same fund. Then there are fund of funds (FoF), which invest in units of other fund(s). An FoF is taxed as debt, even if the underlying funds are equity. There is one exception to it, if 95% of the portfolio is invested in domestic equity ETFs, then the FoF is taxed as equity. It is an anomaly that if a FoF is invested 100% in equity funds, taxation is that of debt. Since the taxation structure is getting reviewed for modifications in the budget preparation process, this is an appropriate time to iron out the anomalies.