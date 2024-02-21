How to be a crorepati? ₹10,000 monthly SIP turned to ₹3.5 crore in this Kotak Mutual Fund scheme!
Kotak Bluechip Fund, a flagship offering of Kotak Mutual Fund, has shown remarkable growth over 25 years with a CAGR of 16.36% for SIP. The fund has outperformed benchmarks despite economic challenges
Mumbai: Kotak Mutual Fund's flagship offering - Kotak Bluechip Fund, has stood as a beacon of growth in the dynamic world of investments and has recently marked a milestone of 25 years since its inception on December 29, 1998. The Fund reflects India’s economic growth and is a testament to the power of compounding, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.36%1 for SIP.