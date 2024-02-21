Mumbai: Kotak Mutual Fund's flagship offering - Kotak Bluechip Fund, has stood as a beacon of growth in the dynamic world of investments and has recently marked a milestone of 25 years since its inception on December 29, 1998. The Fund reflects India’s economic growth and is a testament to the power of compounding, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.36%1 for SIP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance of the fund can be gauged from the fact that an investment of ₹10,000 per month through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) in this fund over the last 25 years translated into corpus of approximately ₹3.50 crore1 as of 31st January 2024.

The Fund has invested in the companies selected for their strong business fundamentals and capable management teams, making the fund an ideal choice for those looking to invest in Bluechip companies. It's designed to be a core part of any investment plan, helping investors achieve growth in the long term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Bluechip Fund has generated these returns amidst many economic and global headwinds such as the 2000 Dot-com Bubble Burst, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, 2016 Demonetization, and the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, among others. Navigating the portfolio through these events has been the key to the Fund's performance. When the Nifty 50 benchmark index was at 15%, the fund has outperformed with an 18% compounded return since inception.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director KMAMC said, "Over the past 25 years, India's landscape has evolved significantly. Through every economic cycle, political phase, and fundamental shift, the Kotak Bluechip Fund has mirrored India's growth story."

Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer - Equity, KMAMC is at the helm of the Fund, and has played a pivotal role by guiding the fund's performance to provide investors with growth opportunities by investing in India's blue-chip companies. Speaking on the Fund’s 25 years completion he said, “Kotak Bluechip Fund has successfully navigated various economic, political, and social changes over the past 25 years. The fund has outperformed both Nifty 100 TRI and Nifty 50 TRI over various time periods1." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fund’s current Assets Under Management (AUM) stand at ₹7,424.61 Crore, as of January 31, 2024, a reflection of its potential.

Kotak Bluechip Fund is not just part of the Indian growth story; it represents a significant chapter in that story. It is a narrative of relentless pursuit of growth and unwavering resilience.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

