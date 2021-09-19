The surprising risks of investing in ESG funds

To investigate this, Beau Fitzpatrick, a research assistant at George Mason University, and I compiled a list of U.S.-based equity funds from Morningstar Inc. that had the words “ESG," “Sustainable" or “Impact" in their names and then reviewed each entry to build a comprehensive and accurate list of U.S. ESG equity funds (which was then cross-checked with the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment’s list of ESG funds). Next, we look at the funds’ monthly returns over the past 20 years and how those returns correlated to various factors known to affect asset prices, such as short-term interest rates, the rate of inflation and oil prices. We did the same for the S&P 500—examining how its returns correlated to those same factors over the same period—and then compared the results to those of the ESG funds.