Themed ETFs are hot. Here are five of the hottest to invest in

To be sure, themed funds are riskier than ETFs that follow the broader market and can tank when enough investors start to think a trend has run its course. Cloud computing, for example, while still seen as a strong trend for the long term, has lost momentum recently as the pandemic has started to wane and fewer people are working remotely. Through June 30, ETFs based on cloud computing have seen net outflows of $600 million this year, Morningstar reports.