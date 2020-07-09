There is a way to make SIPs work in tough times

The pandemic has brought in a lot of uncertainty laid emphasis on the importance of having emergency money before any money moves to investments for other purposes. Accordingly, there are some reasons for pausing your SIP. The first is to create emergency corpus. The second is to take stock of your asset allocation and alter your SIPs accordingly. The third reason to pause can be the overvaluation of the market. However, experts note that the market is forward-looking with variables at play and rebound should not be a reason to stop SIPs.