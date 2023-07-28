These 10 small-cap mutual funds give up to 55% returns in three-year returns. Do you own any?1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Small-cap mutual funds, which invest in lesser-known companies, saw a 67% increase in inflow of funds in June. Sebi has also allowed mutual funds to introduce five new categories under ESG schemes
There are three major categories of mutual funds according to the market caps. These are large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap mutual funds. Investment in small-cap mutual funds is associated with higher risk levels than large and mid-cap funds as they invest in lesser-known and under-researched companies. Small-cap schemes can witness intense volatility during bearish market phases. but they can even outperform all categories of mutual funds over the long term. Here is a list of 10 small-cap funds with the highest three-year returns as per data based on data available on Value Research.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×